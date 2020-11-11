MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) As Russia produced some 9.32 million barrels a day (mb/d) of oil last month, and its compliance with the OPEC+ agreement likely stood at 84 percent, figures from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' monthly report, released on Wednesday, indicated.

"Preliminary data for Russia's liquids production in October shows a slight increase of 0.05 mb/d m-o-m for an average of 10.12 mb/d. This is lower by 1.31 mb/d y-o-y. Crude oil production in October averaged 9.32 mb/d as per official data, up from 9.

27 mb/d in September, as reported by Nefte Compass," the OPEC said in a report citing a secondary source.

Russia slashed oil production in the previous month by 1.68 mbd while its commitment stands at slightly over 2 mbd, which means that its compliance amounted to 84 percent, according to the report figures.

The Russian Energy Ministry is yet to report its October compliance level, however Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said last week that the compliance level, like in the previous months, was close to 100 percent.