UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Compliance With OPEC+ Cuts In October Hovers Around 84% - OPEC Report

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Russia's Compliance With OPEC+ Cuts in October Hovers Around 84% - OPEC Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) As Russia produced some 9.32 million barrels a day (mb/d) of oil last month, and its compliance with the OPEC+ agreement likely stood at 84 percent, figures from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' monthly report, released on Wednesday, indicated.

"Preliminary data for Russia's liquids production in October shows a slight increase of 0.05 mb/d m-o-m for an average of 10.12 mb/d. This is lower by 1.31 mb/d y-o-y. Crude oil production in October averaged 9.32 mb/d as per official data, up from 9.

27 mb/d in September, as reported by Nefte Compass," the OPEC said in a report citing a secondary source.

Russia slashed oil production in the previous month by 1.68 mbd while its commitment stands at slightly over 2 mbd, which means that its compliance amounted to 84 percent, according to the report figures.

The Russian Energy Ministry is yet to report its October compliance level, however Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said last week that the compliance level, like in the previous months, was close to 100 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil September October From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Kamala Harris makes history in powerful position e ..

1 minute ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Arham and Mubas ..

6 minutes ago

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

28 minutes ago

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

31 minutes ago

ADNOC LNG signs long-term LNG supply agreements wi ..

31 minutes ago

Vivo collaborates with Daraz for Pakistan’s Bigg ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.