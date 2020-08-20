MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) In July, Russia complied with the OPEC+ oil output cut deal by 97 percent and reached a 100-percent complince in August, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said following a meeting of the alliance's ministerial committee on Wednesday.

"We are at a high level, in July we complied at 97 percent, for us it is a very high level. In August we reached a 100 percent level. Today we are fulfilling 100 percent of the obligations we took for August," Novak said in an interview with the Russia 24 tv channel.

He also said that the overall complince by OPEC+ countries in July was also 97 percent.

"Of the 9.7 million barrels per day that were to be reduced under the OPEC+ agreement in July, the total reduction was 9.4 million barrels per day. This is a fairly large, unprecedented level of reduction, this has not happened yet," he added.

OPEC+ commitments are voluntary, but everyone understands that teamwork can only be done if all countries comply with their obligations, Novak said.