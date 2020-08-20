UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Compliance With OPEC+ Deal 97% In July, 100% In August To Date - Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Russia's Compliance With OPEC+ Deal 97% in July, 100% in August to Date - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) In July, Russia complied with the OPEC+ oil output cut deal by 97 percent and reached a 100-percent complince in August, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said following a meeting of the alliance's ministerial committee on Wednesday.

"We are at a high level, in July we complied at 97 percent, for us it is a very high level. In August we reached a 100 percent level. Today we are fulfilling 100 percent of the obligations we took for August," Novak said in an interview with the Russia 24 tv channel.

He also said that the overall complince by OPEC+ countries in July was also 97 percent.

"Of the 9.7 million barrels per day that were to be reduced under the OPEC+ agreement in July, the total reduction was 9.4 million barrels per day. This is a fairly large, unprecedented level of reduction, this has not happened yet," he added.

OPEC+ commitments are voluntary, but everyone understands that teamwork can only be done if all countries comply with their obligations, Novak said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Alliance July August TV All Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Ronald Koeman appointed Barcelona coach after Quiq ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai’s S ..

2 hours ago

PML-N manipulated Pakistan's financial position wh ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

2 hours ago

Canadian Bank Agrees to Pay $60Mln to US to Settle ..

2 hours ago

Clooney anti-corruption group blasts N Korea contr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.