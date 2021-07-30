UrduPoint.com

Russia's Compliance With OPEC+ Deal About 100% In July - Novak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 09:42 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Russia's compliance with the OPEC+ deal on limiting oil production to close to 100% in July, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"I will not say the exact figure, but about 100%.

We do not have strong volatility in this regard, approximately at the same level month-on-month," Novak said, answering about Russia's compliance with the OPEC+ deal in July.

The deputy prime minister also said that Russia would be able to increase oil production by 100,000 barrels per day in August due to new parameters of the OPEC+ deal.

