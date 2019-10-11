MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russia's compliance with the OPEC+ oil output cuts deal increased to 72 percent in September, compared to 53 percent in August, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday in its monthly oil market report.

"Russian crude and condensate production eased by 55 kb/d in September to 11.25 mb/d but remained above the target set under the OPEC+ output deal under which Russia agreed to curb supply by 228 kb/d form an October 2018 high of 11.4 mb/d (11.7 mb/d including NGLs). The decline in September stemmed from Rosneft and Gazpromneft, which saw production fall by 33 kb/d and 29kb/d, respectively," the IEA said.