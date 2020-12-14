(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's compliance with the OPEC+ oil production cuts last month likely stood at 86 percent as it pumped 9.28 million barrels a day (mbd), the figures from the fresh OPEC report, released on Monday, indicated

Russia has not reported official data for its oil production in November yet, but Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak maintains that Moscow's compliance consistently stands close to 100 percent.

"Preliminary data for Russia's liquids production in November shows a slight increase of 0.02 mb/d m-o-m for an average of 10.13 mb/d. This is lower by 1.32 mb/d y-o-y. Crude oil production in November averaged 9.28 mb/d as per official data, up from 9.26 mb/d in October as reported by Nefte Compass," OPEC said in a report, citing Nefte Compass, a secondary source of information.

According to the OPEC report, Russia has slashed 1.72 mbd in November from 2.007 mbd it has committed to, which amounts to 86 percent level of conformity with the OPEC+ agreement.

At the same time, OPEC has revised up its forecast for Russia's production of oil and gas condensate this year, but has brought down forecast for 2021.

"Annual liquids production in 2020 was revised up by 0.04 mb/d and is now forecast to decrease by 1.05 mb/d y-o-y to average 10.39 mb/d. For 2021, Russian liquids supply was revised down by 154 tb/d and is forecast to decline by 0.15 mb/d, y-o-y, to average 10.24 mb/d," the report read.