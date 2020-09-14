UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Cuts In August Stood At 99% - OPEC Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:22 PM

Russia's Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Cuts in August Stood at 99% - OPEC Report

Russia has improved its conformity with the OPEC+ oil cuts in August to 99 percent versus 91 percent in July, the figures from a fresh OPEC monthly report indicated on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russia has improved its conformity with the OPEC+ oil cuts in August to 99 percent versus 91 percent in July, the figures from a fresh OPEC monthly report indicated on Monday.

According to the data in a report, Russia has slashed output last month by 1.

979 million barrels a day, which amounts to a 99 percent level of compliance.

Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak has previously estimated that Russia's conformity in August reached 100 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil July August From Million

Recent Stories

An Unmatched Design and Blazing Performance - Midr ..

3 minutes ago

DIFC Courts, Dubai FDI partnership to boost invest ..

9 minutes ago

Five Pakistani bowlers enjoy all-time ICC’s T201 ..

22 minutes ago

Taliban Militants Kill 1, Injure 4 Police Officers ..

2 minutes ago

'Hotel Rwanda' hero charged with terrorism, financ ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner orders to launch crackdown smog contr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.