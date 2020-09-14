Russia's Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Cuts In August Stood At 99% - OPEC Report
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:22 PM
Russia has improved its conformity with the OPEC+ oil cuts in August to 99 percent versus 91 percent in July, the figures from a fresh OPEC monthly report indicated on Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russia has improved its conformity with the OPEC+ oil cuts in August to 99 percent versus 91 percent in July, the figures from a fresh OPEC monthly report indicated on Monday.
According to the data in a report, Russia has slashed output last month by 1.
979 million barrels a day, which amounts to a 99 percent level of compliance.
Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak has previously estimated that Russia's conformity in August reached 100 percent.