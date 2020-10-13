MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) As Russia has produced 9.19 million barrels a day (mbd) of crude oil, not counting condensate, its compliance with the OPEC+ oil cuts likely has amounted to 90 percent, figures from the fresh OPEC monthly report indicated on Tuesday.

The Russian Energy Ministry is yet to report the official data on the country's compliance and production last month.

"Preliminary data for Russia's liquids production in September shows an increase of 0.07 mb/d m-o-m for an average of 10.04 mb/d.

This is lower by 1.41 mb/d y-o-y. Crude oil production in September averaged 9.19 mb/d as per official data, up from 9.12 mb/d in August," the cartel said in a report citing secondary, independent sources.

At the same time, the global oil production last month has fallen by 7.8 mbd year-on-year, the cartel added.

"Preliminary data indicates that global liquids production in September decreased by 0.06 mb/d to average 90.71 mb/d, compared with the previous month, and was lower by 7.83 mb/d, y-o-y," the report read.