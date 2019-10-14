(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russia's compliance with the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal will reach 100 percent in October, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

The remark was made on the sidelines of the Russian-Saudi investment forum, organized by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority and the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships on the margins of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Kingdom.

"We aim and remain committed to complying with the deal in full ... In October it [compliance] will be 100 percent," Novak told reporters.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency said in its monthly report last week that Russia's compliance with the deal increased to 72 percent in September from 53 percent in August.

Novak also said that no discussions on reviewing the terms of the deal were underway.