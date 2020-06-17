In the first month of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal validity, Russia's compliance reached 94 percent, as the country slashed its oil output by 2.34 million barrels per day to 8.65 million barrels per day, according to the new report by the OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) In the first month of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal validity, Russia's compliance reached 94 percent, as the country slashed its oil output by 2.34 million barrels per day to 8.65 million barrels per day, according to the new report by the OPEC.

"Preliminary data for Russia's liquids production in May showed a drastic decline of 1.96 mb/d m-o-m to an average of 9.

57 mb/d, reflecting the new output adjustment agreement," OPEC said in the report.

Russia's condensate output totaled 918,000 barrels daily in May, similar to the March and April level. This means, that the country's oil output saw a 8.65 million barrels per day decrease.

This means, Russia slashed the oil output by 2.34 million barrels daily (while it pledged 2.5 million barrels daily under the agreement), and compliance stood at 94 percent.