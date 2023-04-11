Close
Russia's Consolidated Budget Sees 13 Trillion Rubles In Revenues In Q1 2023 - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Revenues to Russia's consolidated budget amounted to 13 trillion rubles ($158 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Economic dynamics is also reflected in budget indicators.

For the first quarter of this year, revenues to the country's consolidated budget exceeded 13 trillion rubles, well, this is in line with last year's figures, but in general, the dynamics are good," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.

