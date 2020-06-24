UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The coronavirus relief package that Russian authorities have unveiled to support people and the economy amid the pandemic is unprecedented in the amount of allocated funds and outreach, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The support package for citizens and the economy that we launched this spring has become unprecedented in the amount of allocated funds and the outreach of this assistance. We managed to do this, thanks to accumulated reserves and stable macroeconomic indicators, as well as a responsible budget and monetary policy that we have pursued over all these years," Putin said in a televised address.

During the epidemic, Putin unveiled a complex of measures to mitigate coronavirus economic ramifications for people and businesses. Among them are aid for companies that have kept workers in their original jobs despite 1.5 months of non-working days declared in Russia due to the epidemic, as well as additional payments for families with children and full reimbursement of income taxes that self-employed people paid for 2019.

In early June, the government also unveiled a two-year economy stimulus plan worth 5 trillion rubles ($72.9 billion), which aims to ensure economy growth at the pre-crisis level and even higher.

