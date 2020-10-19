UrduPoint.com
Russia's Daily Gas Supplies To China Exceeded Contract Volumes First Time Ever - Gazprom

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 10:28 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The daily volume of Russian gas supplies to China exceeded the obligations under the contract for the first time on October 19, Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday.

"Gazprom continues to increase gas supplies to China via The Power of Siberia gas pipeline from the Chayanda field.

On October 19 this year, the daily volume of Russian gas supplies at the request of the Chinese side exceeded the obligations under the contract for the first time. The excess was 20 percent," the company said.

