(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the global oil demand is gradually recovering, with the drop from the pre-crisis level currently amounting to just up to 7 million barrels daily.

The OPEC+ decision to gradually increase oil production is fully in line with Russia's interests, as it contributes to market and price stability, Novak assured, commenting on the agreement reached at the recent talks.

"Today we witness partial recovery of the market and the demand. Although it is slower than we predicted in the summer, the demand drop from the pre-crisis level currently totals just 6-7 million barrels per day, which means that recovery reaches around 15-17 million barrels per day," Novak said.

According to Novak, the US election and progress in coronavirus vaccines development are among factors that contribute to market stabilization.

The deputy prime minister also pointed to the readiness of some countries outside OPEC+ to boost investment.

"We also see that some counties outside the OPEC+ deal, such as the United States, Canada, Norway, Brazil and others, are becoming more active in terms of investment and output amid the market recovery and the price increase. We should monitor this," Novak said.