MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) The disconnection of Russia from the SWIFT payment system could harm the European economy, Tino Chrupalla, the co-chair of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik.

"I hope that these steps will not be taken because it will isolate the country.

I also do not know whether it is an effective way, as this will ultimately harm the European economy again. That is why I cannot approve this step," Chrupalla said.

The politician added that Germany should bring to the fore its own interests.