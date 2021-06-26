UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Disconnection From SWIFT Could Harm European Economy - German Politician

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 10:40 AM

Russia's Disconnection From SWIFT Could Harm European Economy - German Politician

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) The disconnection of Russia from the SWIFT payment system could harm the European economy, Tino Chrupalla, the co-chair of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik.

"I hope that these steps will not be taken because it will isolate the country.

I also do not know whether it is an effective way, as this will ultimately harm the European economy again. That is why I cannot approve this step," Chrupalla said.

The politician added that Germany should bring to the fore its own interests.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Germany From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 26 June 2021

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

11 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- collated

10 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- 1st update

10 hours ago

Harris Meets With Migrant Children During Border V ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.