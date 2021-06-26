Russia's Disconnection From SWIFT Could Harm European Economy - German Politician
Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 10:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) The disconnection of Russia from the SWIFT payment system could harm the European economy, Tino Chrupalla, the co-chair of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik.
"I hope that these steps will not be taken because it will isolate the country.
I also do not know whether it is an effective way, as this will ultimately harm the European economy again. That is why I cannot approve this step," Chrupalla said.
The politician added that Germany should bring to the fore its own interests.