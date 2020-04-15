Russia's tariffs for oil exports are set to decrease from $52 to $6.8 per tonne starting from May 1 after the price of Urals crude averaged to less than $20 per barrel, according to the Finance Ministry's calculations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russia's tariffs for oil exports are set to decrease from $52 to $6.8 per tonne starting from May 1 after the price of Urals crude averaged to less than $20 per barrel, according to the Finance Ministry's calculations.

The ministry said that between March 15 and April 14, the average price for Urals crude blend was $19 per barrel, which is a significant drop from the previous monitoring period when the average price was $47.3.

"According to the calculations of the Russian finance ministry, the duty on exporting oil from Russia will drop by $45.

2 from May 1, 2020 to $ 6.8 per tonne," the ministry said.

The duty for high-viscosity oil will drop from $5.2 to $1 per tonne.

Tariffs on light distillates and oils will go down to $2 per tonne, while duties on heavy distillates will be reduced to $6.8 per tonne.

Export duty for commercial gasoline will decrease to $2 per tonne, and will drop to $3.7 per tonne for naphtha. The duty on liquefied gas exports will be annulled, while duty on coke exports will be cut from $3.3 to $0.4 per tonne.