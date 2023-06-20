UrduPoint.com

Russia's Economic Activity Approaching Levels Of Late 2021 - Central Bank Head

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Russia's Economic Activity Approaching Levels of Late 2021 - Central Bank Head

The Russian economy is very close to recovering to the level of activity it had at the end of 2021, Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The Russian economy is very close to recovering to the level of activity it had at the end of 2021, Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.

"Our economy is now very close to returning to the level of economic activity it had at the end of 2021. 'Recover to its potential,' as we say," Nabiullina told a congress of financial literacy volunteers.

Russia's gross domestic product per capita reached $15,440 last year, edging closer to an all-time high of $15,930 registered in 2013, according to International Monetary Fund data analyzed by Sputnik.

Earlier in May, data from the World Bank and statistical services analyzed by Sputnik showed that Russia returned to the top ten largest economies last year for the first time since 2014.

Nabiullina said during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Russian GDP growth in 2023 will be in the upper half of the forecast range of 0.5% to 2%. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the same event that Russia' GDP grew by 3.3% in April.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Russia Bank Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Same April May Congress Event From Top

Recent Stories

Smart electrification a cost-effective approach in ..

Smart electrification a cost-effective approach in powering energy transition: I ..

11 minutes ago
 Chinese car maker to continue production despite c ..

Chinese car maker to continue production despite challenges

19 minutes ago
 Andrew Mitchell expresses deep grief over deaths i ..

Andrew Mitchell expresses deep grief over deaths in Greece boat incident

19 minutes ago
 Roundtable Conference on Pakistan's options for ec ..

Roundtable Conference on Pakistan's options for economic turnaround

4 minutes ago
 Two die in road accident

Two die in road accident

19 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.