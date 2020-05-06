UrduPoint.com
Russia's Economic Activity Fell 33% In April From Pre-Pandemic Period - Minister

Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:27 PM

Russia's Economic Activity Fell 33% in April From Pre-Pandemic Period - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russia's economic activity April fell by 33 percent by late April compared with the situation before the pandemic, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday.

"As of April 29, economic activity was down by 33 percent compared with the baseline before the announcement of the non-working regime," Reshetnikov said.

He noted that the ministry was also assessing the degree of regional economies' shutdown.

"The enterprises and companies in the regions, which have limited their activities now, account for 28 percent of all jobs," the minister added.

The ministry is monitoring the situation with the economic activity daily, Reshetnikov said. This indicator is calculated on the basis of six operational indicators: electricity consumption, freight transportation, loading by rail, retail trade and services, exports and imports, he explained.

