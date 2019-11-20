UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Economy Growth Reaches 2.2 Percent In October Year-on-Year - Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:34 PM

Russia's Economy Growth Reaches 2.2 Percent in October Year-on-Year - Finance Minister

Russia's economic growth reaches 2.2 percent in October compared to the same month last year, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at an investment forum on Wednesday in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russia's economic growth reaches 2.2 percent in October compared to the same month last year, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at an investment forum on Wednesday in Moscow.

"We see that the dynamic of economic growth is accelerating. Over the past month ... [we have had] 2.2 percent growth," Siluanov said while speaking about economic projects undertaken by the government to improve business climate in Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Same October Government

Recent Stories

World Philosophy Day to be marked tomorrow

2 minutes ago

UN chief calls for green, clean development in Afr ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says to Fo ..

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.51 a barrel T ..

22 minutes ago

China releases 30-meter-resolution global forest c ..

11 minutes ago

S.Korea urges Japan to take measures for resolving ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.