Russia's Economy Growth Reaches 2.2 Percent In October Year-on-Year - Finance Minister
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:34 PM
Russia's economic growth reaches 2.2 percent in October compared to the same month last year, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at an investment forum on Wednesday in Moscow
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russia's economic growth reaches 2.2 percent in October compared to the same month last year, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at an investment forum on Wednesday in Moscow.
"We see that the dynamic of economic growth is accelerating. Over the past month ... [we have had] 2.2 percent growth," Siluanov said while speaking about economic projects undertaken by the government to improve business climate in Russia.