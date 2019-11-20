Russia's economic growth reaches 2.2 percent in October compared to the same month last year, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at an investment forum on Wednesday in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russia's economic growth reaches 2.2 percent in October compared to the same month last year, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at an investment forum on Wednesday in Moscow.

"We see that the dynamic of economic growth is accelerating. Over the past month ... [we have had] 2.2 percent growth," Siluanov said while speaking about economic projects undertaken by the government to improve business climate in Russia.