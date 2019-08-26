UrduPoint.com
Russia's Economy Ministry Lowers Inflation Forecast For 2019 From 4.3% To 3.8%

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:36 PM

Russia's Economy Ministry Lowers Inflation Forecast for 2019 from 4.3% to 3.8%

Russia's Economic Development Ministry lowered its inflation forecast for 2019 from 4.3 percent to 3.8 percent, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Russia's Economic Development Ministry lowered its inflation forecast for 2019 from 4.3 percent to 3.8 percent, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Monday.

"Inflation in 2019, despite all the pessimistic expectations and the effect of increasing VAT, will fall below the target level and will be 3.

8% year-on-year," Oreshkin told reporters, presenting the ministry's revised forecast for 2020-2024 and updated forecast for 2019.

Oreshkin added that the ministry also lowered inflation forecast for 2020 from 3.8 percent to 3 percent, while keeping the forecast for 2021-2024 unchanged at 4 percent.

