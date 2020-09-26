UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Economy Ministry Predicts 2.7% GDP Growth In 2012

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:14 PM

Russia's Economy Ministry Predicts 2.7% GDP Growth in 2012

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development, in its latest report on the socio-economic outlook in the country published Saturday, took into account a protracted COVID-19 pandemic and continued economic pains around the world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Economic Development, in its latest report on the socio-economic outlook in the country published Saturday, took into account a protracted COVID-19 pandemic and continued economic pains around the world.

The ministry estimates that Russia's GDP will fall by 3.9 percent over the course of 2020 and grow by 2.7 percent in 2021.

In various scenarios examined for the coming three years, the Russian economy can recover at an average annual GDP growth of around 2.5 to 2.9 percent.

Energy markets around the world will continue a tentative recovery over the coming years, even when factoring for continued cooperation of the OPEC+ nations on oil production. The ministry's prognosis stands that 2020's annualized average will be $41.8 per barrel with a estimated rise to $47.5 in 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Oil 2020 Market

Recent Stories

UK Poised to Champion New 5-Point Plan of Global P ..

1 minute ago

Trade relations between Pakistan & Thailand remain ..

1 minute ago

Shepherd killed during robbery

1 minute ago

Prime Minister exposes Indian forces brutalities i ..

1 minute ago

Rights of sugarcane growers will be safeguard: Chi ..

5 minutes ago

Matloob continues to dominate Punjab golf champion ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.