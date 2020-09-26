UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Economy Ministry Predicts Gas Export At $129.9 In 2020, Recovery In Near Future

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:26 PM

Russia's Economy Ministry Predicts Gas Export at $129.9 in 2020, Recovery in Near Future

Russia's Ministry of Economic Development predicted in a macroeconomic report published Saturday that the price of exported Russian gas would average out to $129.9 per 1,000 cubic meters over the course of 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Russia's Ministry of Economic Development predicted in a macroeconomic report published Saturday that the price of exported Russian gas would average out to $129.9 per 1,000 cubic meters over the course of 2020.

The report, which examines Russia's gas exporting prospects and likely trends over the next three years, expects a swift recovery of demand following the pandemic-related lull of 2020.

The report predicts that the annualized average price per 1,000 cubic meter of gas exported outside the post-Soviet space in 2021 will rise to $153.

7 and remain in that range until at least 2023.

In 2019, this price averaged $204.8 per 1,000 cubic meters to countries beyond Russia's immediate surrounding.

The ministry estimated that by the end of this year, Russia will have exported 184.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, down from 220.6 billion in the previous year. This metric is expected to recover in the coming three years, growing to 220 billion cubic meters in 2021, 238.4 billion in 2022 and 240.5 million in 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Price Gas 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively highlighted ..

52 seconds ago

Bangash visits PPC, meets with journalist fraterni ..

53 seconds ago

India's Modi Calls for UN Reforms to Give India Mo ..

55 seconds ago

Rs 100bln loans to be given to 1mln young people: ..

56 seconds ago

Palestinian embassy appreciates Prime Minister Kha ..

58 seconds ago

Ten injured in truck, van collision

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.