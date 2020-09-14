UrduPoint.com
Russia's Economy Ministry Revises Up 2020 GDP Dynamics Forecast To 3.9% Drop - Source

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development has revised up its forecast for the country's 2020 GDP dynamics to a 3.9 percent decline from the previous 4.8 percent decline, and it expects the Russian economy to grow by 3.3 percent in 2021, a source familiar with the key parameters of the updated forecast told reporters on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Economic Development has revised up its forecast for the country's 2020 GDP dynamics to a 3.9 percent decline from the previous 4.8 percent decline, and it expects the Russian economy to grow by 3.3 percent in 2021, a source familiar with the key parameters of the updated forecast told reporters on Monday.

According to the forecast of Russia's 2020-2023 socioeconomic development, the GDP will increase by 3.4 percent in 2022 and by 3 percent in 2023.

The ministry has also revised up its forecast for Russia's inflation in 2020 from 3.

5 percent to 3.8 percent. It expects inflation to total 3.7 percent in 2021 and to reach the Central Bank's target 4 percent level in the next two years.

The Economic Development Ministry believes that the real wages will grow by 1.5 percent in 2020, 2.2 percent from 2021-2022, and 2.5 percent in 2023. According to the source, the updated forecast says that the real disposable household income of Russians will decline by 3 percent in 2020, and then grow by 3 percent in 2021, 2.4 percent in 2022 and 2.5 percent in 2023.

