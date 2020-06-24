(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Russian economy has not come back in full force yet, the unemployment has grown, Russian president Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

Putin recalled the support package devised for the Russian economy and people amid the pandemic.

"At the same time, the economy has not come back to work in full force and the unemployment has grown. There are still difficulties," Putin said.

The president has asked the government and the Central Bank to take steps to ensure that the job market is back to pre-crisis level or even better.