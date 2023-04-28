UrduPoint.com

Russia's Economy Proving To Be 'More Resilient To Sanctions' Than Expected - IMF

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Russia's Economy Proving to Be 'More Resilient to Sanctions' Than Expected - IMF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russia's economy has turned out to be more robust than expected with sanctions affecting it not as heavily as many thought they would, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its Regional Economic Outlook for April.

"Russia's economy has so far proven to be more resilient to sanctions than many observers initially expected," the IMF said in the document, adding that despite a sharp drop in the second quarter of 2022, the Russian economy managed to recover in the third and fourth quarters, "limiting the 2022 drop in output to 2.1 percent."

Russia's ability to diversify its crude exports by building up trade ties with non-sanctioning countries contributed to resilient oil export volumes, thus bringing in high revenues for the country's economy, according to the IMF's data.

The surge in government spending, including defense-related expenditure, in the second half of 2022 boosted Russia's GDP by about 4% of its potential level, the IMF added, also saying that "with sanctions severely curtailing imports from Western economies, the current account surplus (of the Russian state budget) rose to a record $227 billion."

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of Moscow's operation in Ukraine. Since February 2022, the EU has imposed ten packages of sanctions against the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and the restrictions have affected the entire global economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Budget Oil Vladimir Putin February April From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption case

20 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

1 hour ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

2 hours ago
 Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, ..

Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, quoted out of context: ISPR

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.