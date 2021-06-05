UrduPoint.com
Russia's Economy Shrunk Less Than Global In 2020, Will Grow By About 4% In 2021 - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The Russian economy contracted last year less than the global economy, and will grow about 4 percent in 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"In 2020, Russia's GDP contracted less than the global economy.

And by the end of this year, we will already reach a growth rate of about 4 percent," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of the international investment community and foreign companies producing the Sputnik V vaccine.

According to Putin, such results became possible thanks to the basis created in previous years, and thanks to the selfless work of many people in industry, agriculture, social sphere, healthcare and science.

