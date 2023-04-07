MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russia's economy demonstrated great stability in 2022, and business journalism significantly contributed to that, Dmitry Kiselev, director general of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, said on Thursday.

"We had great export revenue, we managed to reorient our exports on new markets and new partners.

The economy in general showed great stability, and I believe that business journalism significantly contributed to it," Kiselev said at a ceremony of awarding the winners of the all-Russian journalist contest "Russia's Economic Revival."

Russia has one of the lowest unemployment rate in its history and inflation rate in the country is better than on average in Europe, according to Kiselev.

In 2022, Russia's economy had to go through numerous challenges, but it managed to stay stable and showed results that had not been expected by anyone, Kiselev also stated.