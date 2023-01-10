UrduPoint.com

Russia's Economy To Contract By 3.3% In 2023, Grow By 1.6% In 2024 - World Bank

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 08:11 PM

The Russian economy is expected to contract by 3.3% in 2023 and grow by 1.6% in 2024 with modest consumption growth and a marginal recovery in exports, according to a World Bank report out Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The Russian economy is expected to contract by 3.3% in 2023 and grow by 1.6% in 2024 with modest consumption growth and a marginal recovery in exports, according to a World Bank report out Tuesday.

"Output in Russia in 2023 is projected to decline again, by 3.

3 percent, as EU oil embargos are fully implemented and natural gas exports are reduced by Russia's shutoff of deliveries to the EU via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Growth is projected to resume in 2024, at a rate of 1.6 percent, with modest consumption growth and a marginal recovery in exports as Russia reorientates its trading relationships," the report said.

