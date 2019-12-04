(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian's energy giant Novatek said on Wednesday that it had opened its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) filling station in Europe - in the German eastern port city of Rostock - in order to provide clean-burning fuel for cargo trucks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Russian 's energy giant Novatek said on Wednesday that it had opened its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) filling station in Europe - in the German eastern port city of Rostock - in order to provide clean-burning fuel for cargo trucks.

"NOVATEK today announced that NOVATEK Polska, a wholly owned subsidiary, launched an LNG filling station to provide clean-burning fuel for cargo trucks in Rostock, Germany. The LNG filling station can refuel up to 120 vehicles per day," the statement read.

The company plans to set up a network of LNG filling stations in Europe over the coming years by opening more stations in the key transport connecting points in Germany and Poland, according to the statement.

"Today, there are only eight LNG filling stations in Germany, and this market segment represents significant growth potential in the context of increasingly stringent environmental standards. Compared to diesel, LNG provides for a significant reduction of emissions of nitrogen oxides, carbon dioxide and almost complete elimination of particulate matter emissions," Novatek's First Deputy Chairman of the Management board Lev Feodosyev said in the statement.

Novatek entered the LNG business in 2017 with the large-scale Yamal project, followed by the Arctic LNG 2 project. Director-General of Arctic LNG 2 Oleg Karpushin said in May that the plant's first line that will liquefy natural gas would be put into operation in the first quarter of 2023.