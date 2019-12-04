UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Energy Giant Novatek Says Opened Its First LNG Filling Station In Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:15 PM

Russia's Energy Giant Novatek Says Opened Its First LNG Filling Station in Europe

Russian's energy giant Novatek said on Wednesday that it had opened its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) filling station in Europe - in the German eastern port city of Rostock - in order to provide clean-burning fuel for cargo trucks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Russian's energy giant Novatek said on Wednesday that it had opened its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) filling station in Europe - in the German eastern port city of Rostock - in order to provide clean-burning fuel for cargo trucks.

"NOVATEK today announced that NOVATEK Polska, a wholly owned subsidiary, launched an LNG filling station to provide clean-burning fuel for cargo trucks in Rostock, Germany. The LNG filling station can refuel up to 120 vehicles per day," the statement read.

The company plans to set up a network of LNG filling stations in Europe over the coming years by opening more stations in the key transport connecting points in Germany and Poland, according to the statement.

"Today, there are only eight LNG filling stations in Germany, and this market segment represents significant growth potential in the context of increasingly stringent environmental standards. Compared to diesel, LNG provides for a significant reduction of emissions of nitrogen oxides, carbon dioxide and almost complete elimination of particulate matter emissions," Novatek's First Deputy Chairman of the Management board Lev Feodosyev said in the statement.

Novatek entered the LNG business in 2017 with the large-scale Yamal project, followed by the Arctic LNG 2 project. Director-General of Arctic LNG 2 Oleg Karpushin said in May that the plant's first line that will liquefy natural gas would be put into operation in the first quarter of 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Europe German Company Vehicles Germany Rostock Poland May Gas 2017 Market

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

2 minutes ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

10 minutes ago

Stable outlook reflects world's confidence in Pak ..

1 hour ago

Traders express concern over encroachment, traffic ..

1 minute ago

Service sector can create job, alleviate poverty: ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly refers four bills to Committees, ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.