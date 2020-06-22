UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Energy Ministry Considering Building National Oil Repositories - Deputy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 09:01 PM

Russia's Energy Ministry Considering Building National Oil Repositories - Deputy Minister

The Russian Energy Ministry is looking into the economic expediency of building additional oil repositories for the country, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry is looking into the economic expediency of building additional oil repositories for the country, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Monday.

"The construction of repositories is under active consideration by the ministry together with industry companies. It is a complex question that is aimed at understanding this project's potential from the viewpoint of evening out the supply-demand fluctuations, setting grounds for stimulating trade around Russian marker sorts, and most importantly, the project's costs. Based on findings, we may be able to determine the expediency of building additional repositories," Sorokin told the Oil&Gas Vertical magazine.

According to Sorokin, the state must assume the coordination, but implementing the project in a void of market needs will lead to what the official described as "yet another monument to industrial architecture."

"Therefore, the most effective strategy in this regard would be a public-private partnership with the involvement of international investors and trading venues for the purpose of creating additional capacities for using the repositories," the deputy minister said.

The ministry is yet to determine the optimal location and size of spare capacity, but, as stated by Sorokin, such repositories will best be located in areas with high demand. For example, in large ports and pipeline hubs, including abroad at the exit points of Russian pipelines.

In late May, the Russian Energy Ministry told Sputnik that it was reviewing the proposal of the Russian Gas Society, an association of oil and gas producers, to set a network of strategic oil reserve repositories amounting to 10 percent of annual output. According to the association, such repositories are not only a tool of energy security but also an efficient business capable of mitigating the effects of market volatility.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Oil Lead May Gas Market From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Outbreak of COVID-19 Registered at US Andersen Air ..

47 seconds ago

Venezuelan Foreign Minister to Head Delegation at ..

48 seconds ago

Netherlands records no virus deaths, first time si ..

56 seconds ago

Entries for International marathon of cultures con ..

27 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Mir Shakil ..

27 minutes ago

Bundesliga TV rights value drops for first time si ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.