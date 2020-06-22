The Russian Energy Ministry is looking into the economic expediency of building additional oil repositories for the country, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry is looking into the economic expediency of building additional oil repositories for the country, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Monday.

"The construction of repositories is under active consideration by the ministry together with industry companies. It is a complex question that is aimed at understanding this project's potential from the viewpoint of evening out the supply-demand fluctuations, setting grounds for stimulating trade around Russian marker sorts, and most importantly, the project's costs. Based on findings, we may be able to determine the expediency of building additional repositories," Sorokin told the Oil&Gas Vertical magazine.

According to Sorokin, the state must assume the coordination, but implementing the project in a void of market needs will lead to what the official described as "yet another monument to industrial architecture."

"Therefore, the most effective strategy in this regard would be a public-private partnership with the involvement of international investors and trading venues for the purpose of creating additional capacities for using the repositories," the deputy minister said.

The ministry is yet to determine the optimal location and size of spare capacity, but, as stated by Sorokin, such repositories will best be located in areas with high demand. For example, in large ports and pipeline hubs, including abroad at the exit points of Russian pipelines.

In late May, the Russian Energy Ministry told Sputnik that it was reviewing the proposal of the Russian Gas Society, an association of oil and gas producers, to set a network of strategic oil reserve repositories amounting to 10 percent of annual output. According to the association, such repositories are not only a tool of energy security but also an efficient business capable of mitigating the effects of market volatility.