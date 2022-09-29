UrduPoint.com

Russia's Energy Ministry Ruling Out Mothballing Of Sakhalin 1 Wells - Department Head

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Russia's Energy Ministry Ruling Out Mothballing of Sakhalin 1 Wells - Department Head

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) SAKHALINSK, Russia, September 29 (Sputnik) - The Russian Ministry of Energy expects to resume production of oil and gas at the Sakhalin 1 project soon and is ruling out risks of mothballing its wells amid the shutdown of the production, Anton Rubtsov, the director of Oil Refining and Gas Complex Department of the ministry, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Valery Limarenko, the governor of Russia's southeastern region of Sakhalin, said that the volume of oil and condensate production at the Russia-led energy project Sakhalin-1 had almost halved from January-July 2022, and extraction at the site was stopped. He added that the annual production will drop from 8.9 million tonnes to 4.2 million tonnes.

"No, we are not considering this option. We expect that the actions that are being taken will lead to a quick resumption on this important Russian project," Rubtsov said when asked whether the shutdown of the production would lead to the mothballing of wells.

He noted that the ministry has options for the resumption of production, adding that now gas supplies are secured by the Sakhalin 2 project and Russian energy giant Gazprom.

US company ExxonMobil's subsidiary remains to be the operator of the Sakhalin-1 project and owns 30% of the shares. In March, the company announced its intention to withdraw from the project and declared force majeure in April, significantly reducing oil and gas production in the project.

On August 3, ExxonMobil announced that it was planning to transfer its operating activities on the project to another, undisclosed legal entity. Other Sakhalin-1 project's shareholders are Japan's Sodeco with 30%, India's ONGC with 20%, and Russia's Rosneft with 20%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Governor Russia Company Oil Lead Japan SITE March April August September Gas From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

9 hours ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

9 hours ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

9 hours ago
 US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord ..

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

9 hours ago
 US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

9 hours ago
 Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian R ..

Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.