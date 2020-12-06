UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Exclusion From Global SWIFT Network Impossible - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Russia's Exclusion From Global SWIFT Network Impossible - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Removal of Russia from the SWIFT international network is impossible due to a prominent place the country occupies in global financial transactions, Elena Perminova, the first deputy chairwoman of the Russian upper house's committee on budget and financial markets, told Sputnik on Sunday, adding that any calls for such an expulsion were unprofessional.

The comment comes in response to a proposal put forward by Leonid Kravchuk, the head of the Kiev delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement, to remove Russia from the SWIFT system. He specified that Kiev would demand such a sanction against Moscow after the New Year holidays if the Donbas dispute was not resolved.

"This is a completely frivolous and unprofessional proposal, all these are empty threats. The exclusion of Russia from this system [SWIFT] is unrealistic. Our country has a very significant place in it," Perminova said.

The lawmaker added that proposals to remove Russia from the SWIFT system are voiced occasionally.

"But, I am convinced, they will not be implemented," Perminova said.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Ukraine has since repeatedly accused the Russian authorities of meddling in the country's internal affairs. Moscow has denied any interference claims and slammed them as unacceptable.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Budget Holidays Kiev Sunday Market All From

Recent Stories

Khalifa issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Communit ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention and NYUAD sign M ..

2 hours ago

Du announces launch of two new facilities to suppo ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE re-iterates objective of new Stored Value Fa ..

3 hours ago

NOC supports Anas Al Otaiba’s candidacy for pres ..

3 hours ago

DHA launches drugs and medical supplies management ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.