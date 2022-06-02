UrduPoint.com

Russia's Exclusion From OPEC+ Cannot Be Discussed, Initiative Is Voluntary - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 06:26 PM

Commitments under the OPEC+ oil output cut deal are voluntary, the alliance does not exclude countries from this initiative, Mines and Hydrocarbons Minister of Equatorial Guinea Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on reports on Russia's exclusion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Commitments under the OPEC+ oil output cut deal are voluntary, the alliance does not exclude countries from this initiative, Mines and Hydrocarbons Minister of Equatorial Guinea Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on reports on Russia's exclusion.

The Wall Street Journal cited its sources on Tuesday as saying that some OPEC countries were considering Moscow's suspension from the oil output cut deal, as Western sanctions and the partial European embargo on oil imports from Russia will prevent Moscow from increasing its oil production.

"OPEC+ is a voluntary initiative.We do not invite neither exclude. This is why all statements of the шniviative says 'voluntary contribution,'" the minister said.

