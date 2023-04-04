TULA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The export of Russian agricultural goods in 2022 amounted to $41.6 billion, which is 2.1 times more than in 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We achieved not only an increase in manufacturing, but we also raised exports, which confirms the high quality of our goods.

For the record, the growth in production of all types of agricultural products from 2014 to 2022 was 27.4%, the export of agricultural products in 2022 reached $41.6 billion, which makes an increase of 2.1 times compared to 2014," Putin said at a meeting of the state council for the development of industry under sanctions.

In 2014, the access to the Russian agricultural market was restricted as a retaliation for the Western sanction, which also contributed to boosting Russia's farming, the president added.