MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russia's exports to Sri Lanka increased by almost 15 percent last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, while the island nation's exports to Russia dropped slightly, by 2.2 percent, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia M. D. Lamawansa told Sputnik.

"When compared with 2019, in 2020 there was only a drop of 2.2 percent of exports to Russia, while there was an increase of 14 percent of imports to Sri Lanka from Russia. It shows that there is no significant impact of the pandemic on trade for the year of 2020," Lamawansa said.

The Sri Lankan side aims to increase its exports to Russia this year by 4.5 percent, mainly by exporting more tea to the Russian market, while also seeking to expand the sales of spices and seafood, the diplomat noted.

Last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Sri Lanka and commended the burgeoning trade and political cooperation between the countries. The minister has also called on Sri Lanka to diversify its exports to Russia, which mainly include textile and tea. The countries aim to increase their trade to $700 million annually over the coming years.

Russia's main exports to Sri Lanka include products of the metallurgical, chemical and cellulose-and-paper industries, as well as food, wood and mineral products.