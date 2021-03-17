UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Exports To Sri Lanka Increased By Almost 15% Last Year Despite Pandemic - Colombo

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:01 PM

Russia's Exports to Sri Lanka Increased by Almost 15% Last Year Despite Pandemic - Colombo

Russia's exports to Sri Lanka increased by almost 15 percent last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, while the island nation's exports to Russia dropped slightly, by 2.2 percent, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia M. D. Lamawansa told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russia's exports to Sri Lanka increased by almost 15 percent last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, while the island nation's exports to Russia dropped slightly, by 2.2 percent, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia M. D. Lamawansa told Sputnik.

"When compared with 2019, in 2020 there was only a drop of 2.2 percent of exports to Russia, while there was an increase of 14 percent of imports to Sri Lanka from Russia. It shows that there is no significant impact of the pandemic on trade for the year of 2020," Lamawansa said.

The Sri Lankan side aims to increase its exports to Russia this year by 4.5 percent, mainly by exporting more tea to the Russian market, while also seeking to expand the sales of spices and seafood, the diplomat noted.

Last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Sri Lanka and commended the burgeoning trade and political cooperation between the countries. The minister has also called on Sri Lanka to diversify its exports to Russia, which mainly include textile and tea. The countries aim to increase their trade to $700 million annually over the coming years.

Russia's main exports to Sri Lanka include products of the metallurgical, chemical and cellulose-and-paper industries, as well as food, wood and mineral products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Sri Lanka Russia 2019 2020 Market Textile From Million

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Likely to Visit Russi ..

1 minute ago

Sri Lanka Grateful to Russia for Support Over UN H ..

1 minute ago

EU Foreign Ministers to Adopt Expanded Human Right ..

1 minute ago

Japan Tests Next Generation H3 Rocket in Preparati ..

1 minute ago

Arab Parliament congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

17 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Bangladeshi President on ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.