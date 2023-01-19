UrduPoint.com

Russia's External Debt Down $100.4Bln Over 2022 To $381.8Bln - Central Bank

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Russia's External Debt Down $100.4Bln Over 2022 to $381.8Bln - Central Bank

Russia's external debt decreased last year by $100.4 billion to $381.8 billion as of January 1, 2023, the central bank said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russia's external debt decreased last year by $100.4 billion to $381.8 billion as of January 1, 2023, the central bank said on Thursday.

"According to the Bank of Russia's estimate, external debt of the Russian Federation as of December 31, 2022 totaled $381.

8 billion, having decreased by $100.4 billion, or by 20.8%, since the beginning of the year. The dynamics of this indicator is largely due to a decline in the foreign debt of other sectors in terms of loans," the statement says.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank January December Billion

Recent Stories

Sanatzar organizes awareness seminar

Sanatzar organizes awareness seminar

1 minute ago
 Adding of more water reserves inevitable for Pakis ..

Adding of more water reserves inevitable for Pakistan: Minister for Power Divisi ..

12 minutes ago
 FIA arrests eight people for illegal currency exch ..

FIA arrests eight people for illegal currency exchange

1 minute ago
 Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Rev ..

Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Revise Oil Forecast Amid Brent Vo ..

12 minutes ago
 OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid information on Situati ..

OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid information on Situation in Donbas - Lavrov

12 minutes ago
 Russia Keeps Grain Export Quota Unchanged in 2022- ..

Russia Keeps Grain Export Quota Unchanged in 2022-2023 Season - Agriculture Mini ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.