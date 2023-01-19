Russia's external debt decreased last year by $100.4 billion to $381.8 billion as of January 1, 2023, the central bank said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russia's external debt decreased last year by $100.4 billion to $381.8 billion as of January 1, 2023, the central bank said on Thursday.

"According to the Bank of Russia's estimate, external debt of the Russian Federation as of December 31, 2022 totaled $381.

8 billion, having decreased by $100.4 billion, or by 20.8%, since the beginning of the year. The dynamics of this indicator is largely due to a decline in the foreign debt of other sectors in terms of loans," the statement says.