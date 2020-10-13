- Home
Russia's External Debt Lowers By $30.3 Between January, October of 2020 - Central Bank
Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:17 PM
Russia's external debt has lowered by 6.2 percent or $30.3 billion in the first nine months of 2020, the Central Bank said Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia's external debt has lowered by 6.2 percent or $30.3 billion in the first nine months of 2020, the Central Bank said Tuesday.
As of October 1, Russia 's external debt amounts to $461.2 billion.