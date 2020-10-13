UrduPoint.com
Russia's External Debt Lowers By $30.3 Between January, October Of 2020 - Central Bank

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia's external debt has lowered by 6.2 percent or $30.3 billion in the first nine months of 2020, the Central Bank said Tuesday.

As of October 1, Russia 's external debt amounts to $461.2 billion.

