Russia's External Debt Relative To GDP Drops To Record Low Of 16.6% In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2023 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Russia's external debt relative to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) dropped to a record low of 16.6% at the end of 2022, while the Netherlands and the United Kingdom's external debts were the highest among the European economies, data from national central banks and statistical services analyzed by Sputnik showed on Saturday.

The level of Russia's external debt relative to GDP has decreased by 10 percentage points to 16.6%, the lowest level since 2002 (no earlier statistics is publicly available), the data showed.

A lower figure among the largest economies has been recorded only in China, where it decreased to 13.7% from 15.4% over the last year, followed by India with an external debt estimated at 19.1% relative to the country's GDP, the data said.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, the figure stood at 380.5% relative to the country's GDP, in the UK at 287%, and in Switzerland at 280.5% in 2022, decreasing by 14, 29, and 16 percentage points respectively, according to the statistics.

