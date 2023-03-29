Russia's external debt shrank by 21.1% in 2022, to $380.5 billion, the lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, according to data from the country's central bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia's external debt shrank by 21.1% in 2022, to $380.5 billion, the lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, according to data from the country's central bank.

The decline amounted to $101.8 billion in monetary terms, the sharpest drop since 2014, when foreign debt fell by $129 billion.

The regulator said that external debt fell mainly due to loan repayments, including through direct investment, and a reduction in sovereign debt.

State authorities had the least foreign debt in 2022, amounting to $46.1 billion, while the central bank and credit institutions reduced their foreign debt by 18.5% over the year to $93.5 billion, the data showed.