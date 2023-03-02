(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russia's external public debt decreased in 2022 for the first time in three years to 4.039 trillion rubles ($53.6 billion), data obtained by Sputnik from the Russian Accounts Chamber showed on Thursday.

In 2019 the figure stood at 3.4 trillion rubles, in 2020 at 4.2 trillion rubles, in 2021 it was 4.

4 trillion rubles, and in 2022 it declined to 4.039 trillion rubles, according to the data analyzed by Sputnik.

The Accounts Chamber said that the country's total public debt in late 2022 amounted to 22.8 trillion rubles, and that its share relative to Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) decreased from 17.1% to 18.1%.

It added that the public debt was at a safe level because its share did not exceed 20% of the country's GDP.