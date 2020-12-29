MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Finance does not plan to increase the tax burden even if the fiscal revenue sees a decline, it will instead spend sources of the National Wealth Fund, finance minister Anton Siluanov assured.

"We definitely have no plans to increase the tax burden if the income situation deteriorates. If we have no income, no oil and gas income, then we will spend money from the National Wealth Fund," Siluanov told reporters.