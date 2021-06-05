UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Finance Ministry Hopes Economy Passed Most Difficult Stage - Minister Siluanov

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 03:10 AM

Russia's Finance Ministry Hopes Economy Passed Most Difficult Stage - Minister Siluanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Russia's Finance Ministry hopes the most difficult stage for the Russian economy is behind and its growth rates will exceed the government's forecasts, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

Moody's on Friday affirmed the Russian government's Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings, as well as its Prime-3 (P-3) domestic Currency other short-term rating.

The outlook remained stable.

"In our opinion, time has shown that the Russian economy is ready for very difficult challenges. We hope that the most difficult stage is behind and the rates of economic growth will exceed both the government's forecasts and the conservative expectations of experts from rating agencies," Siluanov told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia From Government

Recent Stories

Citizens must counter negative propaganda against ..

3 hours ago

SU's SFAO meets, finalizes scholarships

3 hours ago

CM Balochistan taking practical steps to provide f ..

3 hours ago

Biden Administration to Revise Trump Policies on E ..

3 hours ago

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

3 hours ago

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.