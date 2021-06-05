MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Russia's Finance Ministry hopes the most difficult stage for the Russian economy is behind and its growth rates will exceed the government's forecasts, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

Moody's on Friday affirmed the Russian government's Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings, as well as its Prime-3 (P-3) domestic Currency other short-term rating.

The outlook remained stable.

"In our opinion, time has shown that the Russian economy is ready for very difficult challenges. We hope that the most difficult stage is behind and the rates of economic growth will exceed both the government's forecasts and the conservative expectations of experts from rating agencies," Siluanov told reporters.