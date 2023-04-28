UrduPoint.com

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that the target for the country's budget deficit in 2023 will be at 2% of GDP, but a slight deviation is possible.

"Will there be a deficit of 2% (of GDP), or will there not be a deficit of 2%? We do not expect to change the target yet.

But if we say that there will be exactly 2%, it means giving incorrect estimates, both in one direction and in the other," Siluanov said.

According to the current law on the Russia's budget, the deficit is expected to reach 2.9 trillion rubles ($36 billion), or 2% of GDP.

The execution of non-oil and gas revenues of Russia's budget will be ahead of schedule, and by the end of 2023 they will be higher than planned, the minister added.

