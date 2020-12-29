(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Finance will spend 290-300 billion rubles ($3.9-4 billion) from the National Wealth Fund in 2020 instead of the planned 350 billion, finance minister Anton Siluanov said.

As of December 1, the volume of the Russian National Wealth Fund totaled 13.457 trillion rubles.

"By the way, I believe we will spend around 300 billion rubles from the National Wealth Fund out of the 350 billion rubles we planned to spend. The income is slightly higher this year than we expected, it will be possible to spend not that significant amount of money. The price for oil will be better than we expected, this is why we will spend around 290-300 billion rubles," Siluanov told reporters.

The finance ministry plans to keep spending money from the National Wealth Fund in 2021 before proceeding to replenishing the fund in 2022, Siluanov added.