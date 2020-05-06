(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russia's Finance Ministry plans in 2020 to increase the volume of state debt by 1.5-2 percent of GDP to compensate for shortfalls in non-oil-and-gas revenues, as a result of which 4-4.5 trillion rubles ($54-61 billion) may be attracted from the market, Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"We are really going to additionally borrow from 1.5 to 2 percent of GDP to compensate for shortfalls in non-oil-and-gas revenues," he said.

"This year we plan to attract 4-4.5 trillion rubles from the market - this is really much," Siluanov said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily.