Russia's Finance Ministry Would Like To Increase Debt By 1.5-2% Of GDP In 2020 - Siluanov
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russia's Finance Ministry plans in 2020 to increase the volume of state debt by 1.5-2 percent of GDP to compensate for shortfalls in non-oil-and-gas revenues, as a result of which 4-4.5 trillion rubles ($54-61 billion) may be attracted from the market, Minister Anton Siluanov said.
"We are really going to additionally borrow from 1.5 to 2 percent of GDP to compensate for shortfalls in non-oil-and-gas revenues," he said.
"This year we plan to attract 4-4.5 trillion rubles from the market - this is really much," Siluanov said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily.