MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russia's financial system is stable not only in the short term but also in the long term, First Deputy Finance Minister Tatyana Nesterenko said on Tuesday, adding that all budget obligations will be fulfilled.

"We have created the necessary amount of guarantees that will ensure that all obligations are fulfilled, regardless of any market changes that we are seeing now. We are absolutely sure that the financial system is stable not only in the short term, but also in the medium and the long term," Nesterenko told reporters.

All budget obligations mentioned in the president's address, as well as spending prescribed by the three-year budget, remain unchanged, the deputy minister said.

"We are confident that all obligations to citizens will be fulfilled," she stressed.