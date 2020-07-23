- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 03:42 PM
Russia's fiscal revenue accumulated before the coronavirus pandemic at all the levels of the national budget is a guarantee of stability for the country, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020)
The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the growth of the economy, has triggered a decline of the budget income and has also significantly affected both people and enterprises, the prime minister noted in his interview with Russia-24 broadcaster.
"As for our reserves, the safety net, as you have said, I want to assure everyone that thanks to the macroeconomic stability and the revenue accumulated prior to that [pandemic] at all the levels of the Russian Federation's budget we can feel comfortable and stable," Mishustin said.