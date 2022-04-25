UrduPoint.com

Russia's Flag Carrier To Resume Operations To Maldives From Mid-May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 03:31 PM

Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot is to resume flights to the Maldives from May 13, the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority announced on Sunday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot is to resume flights to the Maldives from May 13, the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority announced on Sunday.

The civil aviation authority said Aeroflot would operate one daily flight between the Maldives and Russia on an A330-300 aircraft. Aeroflot suspended flights to the Maldives on March 8.

The suspension led to a significant drop in tourist arrivals from the Russian market, which accounted for 15.8 percent of total arrivals between January and March, according to the civil aviation authority.

Russian authorities had asked the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority whether they can assure that Russian planes would be serviced.

The civil aviation authority gave the requested assurances, saying that there was no obstacle to resuming operations under the civil aviation agreement between the Maldives and Russia.

