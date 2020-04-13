UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Foreign Debt Down 8.3% In Q1 To $450Bln - Central Bank

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:53 PM

Russia's Foreign Debt Down 8.3% in Q1 to $450Bln - Central Bank

Russia's foreign debt decreased by $40.8 billion, or 8.3 percent, in the first quarter of this year, to $450 billion, the Bank of Russia said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russia's foreign debt decreased by $40.8 billion, or 8.3 percent, in the first quarter of this year, to $450 billion, the Bank of Russia said on Monday.

"According to Bank of Russia's estimate, external debt of the Russian Federation as of March 31, 2020 totaled $450.

0 billion, declining from the beginning of the year by $40.8 billion or by 8.3%," the bank said.

The key factor in its decrease was a negative revaluation due to the weakening of the ruble, which most affected government debt securities and external liabilities of other sectors, it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank March 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE now reaping fruits of years-long education adv ..

26 minutes ago

US Supreme Court to hear Trump taxes case in May

27 minutes ago

Vietnam Sends 150,000 Medical Masks to Russia to H ..

27 minutes ago

Putin warns Russia to prepare for 'extraordinary' ..

27 minutes ago

Chelsea rejoice Vialli's cancer recovery

27 minutes ago

Trump says OPEC+ planning to cut production 20 mn ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.