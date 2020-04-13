Russia's foreign debt decreased by $40.8 billion, or 8.3 percent, in the first quarter of this year, to $450 billion, the Bank of Russia said on Monday

"According to Bank of Russia's estimate, external debt of the Russian Federation as of March 31, 2020 totaled $450.

0 billion, declining from the beginning of the year by $40.8 billion or by 8.3%," the bank said.

The key factor in its decrease was a negative revaluation due to the weakening of the ruble, which most affected government debt securities and external liabilities of other sectors, it said.