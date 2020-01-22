(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Russia's foreign debt in 2019 increased by $26.8 billion, or 5.9 percent, to $481.5 billion, the Central Bank said Tuesday.

"Russia's foreign debt as of January 1, 2020, according to the Bank of Russia, amounted to 481.5 billion US dollars, an increase from the beginning of the year by 26.8 billion US dollars, or 5.9 percent," the bank said.