MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russia's external debt increased by $16.9 billion in the first nine months of 2019, or by 3.7%, and amounted to $471.6 billion as of October 1,the Bank of Russia said on Friday.

According to the Central Bank, the acquisition of sovereign bonds by non-residents in the first half of the year played a key role in the trend.